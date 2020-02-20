A letter of confession found in the home of a suspect in a deadly shooting spree targeting Shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau appears to confirm a far-right motive for the killings.

At least nine people are confirmed dead in attacks on two separate locations in the city near the country’s financial hub of Frankfurt.

The suspected killer and another individual, thought to be the attacker's mother, were also found dead at the residence after armed police launched a raid.

While the details of those killed are yet to filter through, German media reports suggest the victims included young members of the country’s minority Turkish community.

The attack, is being investigated as a terrorist incident by German officials.

From the details that have emerged so far, the methodology resembles the tactics used in the Paris terror attacks - a hail of bullets in one location, followed by another round of shooting at a location somewhat far away.

It comes just days after the arrest of 12 far-right extremists, who were suspected of planning terrorist attacks on six mosques across the country.

Muslim groups have been demanding protection given the threats from the far-right for several years now.

In October, a similar shooting spree targeting Jews in the town of Halle killed two people - the suspect, in that case, was identified as a Neo-Nazi.

Resurgence

Neo-Nazis have long been a prominent presence on the fringes of German society despite the torrid legacy of Nazi rule.

Once considered a taboo, far-right ideas have steadily gained a foothold within the German political system and wider society.