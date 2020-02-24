WORLD
Funeral ceremony held for Turkish victims of racist attack in Germany
The funeral ceremony for Fatih Saracoglu, Gokhan Gultekin, and Sedat Gurbuz was held in Hanau, near Frankfurt, the scene of the terror attack.
People attend the funeral ceremony held at Marktplatz for Gokhan Gultekin, Sedat Gurbuz and Fatih Saracoglu who died in the racist attack of the far-right extremist in a shooting spree in western town of Hanau, Germany on February 24, 2020. / AA
February 24, 2020

A funeral ceremony was held on Monday honouring three of four Turkish nationals slain in last week’s far-right terror attack in Germany.

The ceremony for Fatih Saracoglu, Gokhan Gultekin, and Sedat Gurbuz was held in Hanau, near Frankfurt, the scene of the attack.

Attending the ceremony were Turkey’s Ambassador to Germany Ali Kemal Aydin, Turkey’s Consul General in Frankfurt Burak Kararti, Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) head Abdullah Eren, Kazim Turkmen, head of the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, and a number of lawmakers from Turkey’s parliament.

After the ceremony, the bodies of Saracoglu and Gultekin were sent to their hometowns in Turkey.

Gurbuz was laid to rest in Frankfurt’s Dietzenbach district.

Last Wednesday, a German far-right extremist attacked two cafes and killed nine people with migrant backgrounds in the western town of Hanau.

Four people with Turkish roots died in the far-right terror attack, as did one Bosnian, one Bulgarian, one Romanian, and a dual German-Afghan national.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and Islamophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

A country of over 80 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country’s nearly 4.7 million Muslims, three million are of Turkish origin.

SOURCE:AA
