At least 19 civilians were killed in more than 155 air strikes targeting Idlib on Tuesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

An air strike on the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib struck a school killing at least six including children.

Earlier Opposition forces in Syria captured the key village of al Nayrab in Idlib province from regime fighters.

It's seen as a setback for the regime, which has led an offensive targeting civilian infrastructure since December.

The violence came as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a Russian delegation would arrive the following day to resume talks aimed at easing tensions in the northwest Idlib region.

The area is the country's last opposition-controlled stronghold and the regime's military campaign there, backed by Russia, has created a humanitarian catastrophe with nearly one million people displaced from their homes since December.

Most of them are now crowding areas close to the border with Turkey, living in camps, shelters, abandoned homes and in open fields. It is the largest single displacement of Syria's war, now in its ninth year.

Erdogan said no consensus was reached for a four-way meeting next month between the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Turkey meant to address the crisis.

He added, however, that Russia's Vladimir Putin may still come to Turkey next week for a bilateral meeting.

Moscow has so far not confirmed a March 5 visit by the Russian president to Turkey.

Tensions have been running high between Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides of the war in Syria.

The regime offensive has shattered a fragile ceasefire agreement that Turkey and Russia reached in 2018 and Turkey has threatened military action unless regime forces retreat to positions they held before the advance by the end of February.

"Russia supports Syria at the highest level," Erdogan told reporters before departing for a visit to Azerbaijan.