British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been “raped and drugged and held captive,” but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.

Duffy, 35, who had big hits with single “Mercy” in 2008 and her debut album “Rockferry,” wrote in an Instagram post that she was “ok and safe now” but said it had taken her time to recover from the ordeal.

The Welsh soul singer won a Grammy in 2009 for “Rockferry” and three Brit Awards but largely removed herself from the limelight after the release of her second, less successful, album in 2010.

She performed at an Edith Piaf tribute concert in New York in 2013 and took a small movie role in the 2015 British crime film “Legend” but has rarely been seen or heard of since.