Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first US president to speak with any senior Taliban leader.

“I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation. We don’t want violence,” Trump said after he spoke with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief negotiator for the insurgent group.

But the violence did resurface in war-torn Afghanistan after a pause of a few days leading up to the ‘peace’ deal between the US and the Taliban. It’s just that it didn't involve American soldiers. The eight people killed in separate Taliban attacks in the first two days of the week were Afghan civilians and security forces.

The deal signed over the weekend helps the US gradually pull out its 12,000 personnel from the 18-year-old conflict, which has not produced a clear victor.

“US officials have sent out a pretty clear message that they don’t see the Taliban attacks as something that endangers the deal,” Andrew Watkins, Senior Analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, told TRT World.

“Officials as high as (US) Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper are saying that this is something that they expected.”

In return for the withdrawal of US forces, the Taliban have agreed not to let Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups use Afghan territory under their control.

The US attacked Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, which were blamed on Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, on the pretext that he was hiding there at the time.

Trump has achieved what has evaded his predecessors — he has extracted the US from a costly war that left more than 2,440 American soldiers dead. Yet, it’s just a fraction of the 100,000 Afghan civilians, soldiers and Taliban fighters who have been killed in the bloody conflict.

If the plan goes through, it will give Trump something to cheer about during his campaign for the presidential election later this yea

The Taliban have agreed not to attack American soldiers as they gradually pull out over the next 14 months.

Watkins says that by continuing to target the Afghan government forces, the Taliban also want to keep its fighters as a “unified and cohesive force.”

In the meantime, the contested government of President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban are expected to start the more crucial phase of the intra-Afghan talks from March 10.

Sidelined but not silenced

Throughout the multiple rounds of negotiations spanning over 18 months, the Kabul government was absent as Taliban representatives refused to sit across with what they saw as a puppet regime.

“There is no precedent in the study of peace negotiation of modern conflict that shows the government of the country where the conflict is taking place being put under this kind of pressure where it feels that it's not a party in the early stages of the talks,” says Watkins.

This is probably one of the reasons that Ghani has refused to abide by the condition of US-Taliban deal that envisages the release of around 5000 Taliban fighters who are in government custody.

The Taliban have, for years, made the release of its members a condition for starting peace talks. Ghani says that it's not up to the Americans to decide. It’s something that can be discussed when the intra-Afghan talks begin.