In 2013, Sajjad Karim was sitting in the European Parliament in Brussels listening to a speech by the then European Commissioner for Justice Viviane Reding.

“We had a very vociferous far-right in parliament and they were all sitting to the right of the parliament’s hemicycle. I didn’t look towards them at all but I heard the mumblings that took place. I was just sitting there and I had my hands in front of me, almost slightly praying,” he tells TRT World.

In that speech, Reding officially acknowledged Islamophobia was a problem in Europe that the European Commission had to address: something that Karim- then a British Member of the European Parliament (MEP)- had long campaigned for as chair of the parliament’s Islamophobia working group.

But an incident in the same building not long after proved the problem was festering within his own political home. Karim, a member of UK’s Conservative Party, says he walked into the members’ bar and overheard one of his party colleagues encouraging an Islamophobic whispering campaign about him. Karim says his then colleague, who has since served as a minister in the UK government, suggested undermining his re-selection process to stand as a Conservative MEP in 2014 by spreading rumours that rich, foreign Arabs would fund his campaign.

Karim- who was Britain’s first Muslim MEP- went on to win his party’s re-selection and was re-elected in both the 2014 and 2019 European elections. Throughout his award-winning political career, in which he has negotiated complex trade deals globally, he has faced many challenges but the darkest and most serious one lies ahead, not just for him, but for his entire party; possibly even the whole country.

There have been several alarming Islamophobic incidents within the Conservative Party in recent years. Last year, several Conservative councillors were suspended for posting comments on social media calling Muslims “barbaric”, “the enemy within” and suggesting mosques be banned. The matter was made worse when a Guardian newspaper investigation revealed several were reinstated, many, it seems, without apologising or acknowledging the harm of their rhetoric.

In 2018, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Muslim women in the burqa to bank robbers. This led to a 375 per cent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the country in just one week.

In 2017, Conservative MP Bob Blackman hosted Hindu nationalist and anti-Islamic extremist Tapan Ghosh -who has previously praised the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar- as a guest in the British parliament. Blackman says no Islamophobic remarks were made at the event, yet Ghosh peddled the trope that Islam and Muslims were a threat to Hinduism in the Indian sub-continent and called for “madrasas to be banned”.