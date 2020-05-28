Watford captain Troy Deeney has revealed that people have told him they want his baby son to contract coronavirus after he chose not to return to training at English Premier League club.

Deeney has been absent from training since Watford and other Premier League clubs returned to non-contact sessions last week.

The forward's concerns over potentially passing on Covid-19 to his five-month-old son, who has had breathing difficulties, came even before team-mate Adrian Mariappa and two other Hornets staff tested positive.

But the 31-year-old found himself and his family in the firing line during Mental Health Awareness week last week.

"I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: 'I hope your son gets corona'," Deeney told CNN Sport.

"That's the hard part for me. If you respond to that, people then go: 'Ah, we've got him' and they keep doing it."

He added: "In a time where it's all about mental health and everyone says 'speak up, speak out, please speak', (Newcastle's) Danny Rose spoke out... and I spoke out and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it.