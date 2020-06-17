Turkey is reopening to domestic and international tourism after months of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking excitement among travel agents and hoteliers.

Alex Varlik, the co-founder of Georges Hotel in the heart of Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, admits that “as with the rest of the industry we too suffered a major decrease in occupancy for March, April, May and even June”. But he sounds optimistic, too, saying the pace of the country's economy is starting to pick up after months of closures.

Varlik says that while complete 'normality' may be a long way off, hotel reservations have started to "pick up" since the second half of June.

“Unless there is a second wave of contagion, we will be able to reach normality next year, 2021 around the end of March, beginning of April, Easter period,” he tells TRT World in an email interview.

Varlik's hotel is near the famed Galata Tower (once called Christea Turris by the Genoese, meaning the Tower of Christ in Latin).

The government's attention has also turned to airline operations. The country’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has begun a new campaign publicising its international and domestic flights and emphasising the health precautions it has taken to ensure the safety of its staff and its passengers.

Turkish Airlines will fly to the US with three flights per week to Chicago (starting June 19), Washington DC (starting June 19), Los Angeles (starting June 24), and Miami (starting June 22).

The airline will only fly to two destinations in the Far East: two flights per week to Hong Kong (as of June 24) and Seoul (as of June 24). It says that it is working on increasing the number of flights and destinations on all continents, but for now, flights to many destinations are less frequent to prevent overcrowding at the airport.

Passengers will be required to get an HES (Hayat Eve Sigar - Life Fits Inside Home) code in order to fly internationally, clearing them for takeoff by proving they are not infected or under quarantine.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines has announced more direct flights between Europe and the Anatolia region, bypassing the Istanbul hub.

Turkish Airlines’ Senior Vice President of Media Relations, Yahya Ustun, tweeted on 2 June that “From Basel to Gaziantep, from Frankfurt to Elazig… As of June 18, we will begin to fly from 16 cities in Europe to 14 points in Anatolia. As the flag carrier, we will shorten the distances to our homeland, bring our guests to their loved ones in less time.”

Bathhouses open amidst restrictions

Other openings include Turkey’s famed bathhouses, known as hamams. The owners say they are taking full precautions against the transmission of coronavirus, which involve asking bathers to sanitise their hands before entering the building, and having their temperatures taken before they can enter the communal areas.

All bathers are assigned separate spaces in the changing rooms, and once inside the hamam’s stone chambers, each one can have an individual attendant soaping and massaging them.

Within famed architect Mimar Sinan’s Cemberlitas Hamami, an awe-inspiring building that dates back to the 16th century, Ayna Nurberdiyeva, who works at the hamam, says bathers are only allowed to remove their masks when they enter the hamam, even though some prefer to continue wearing them as a safety measure.

The attendants, “tellaks” for men and “natirs” for women, keep their masks and visors on at all times as they work on their bathers in the designated men’s and women’s areas.