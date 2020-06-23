US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending the entry of certain foreign workers until the end of 2020, a move that is drawing flak not only from the business groups but also from scientists, politicians and others.

The ban on new visas applies to H-1B visas, widely used by technology companies, H-2B visas for seasonal workers, J-1 visas for cultural exchanges and L-1 visas for managers and key employees of multinationals. It also impacts families of immigrants via a freeze on green cards.

The White House said the decision would help create jobs for Americans who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The order itself leaves a small Covid-19 shaped loophole as well as one for foreign nannies.

But critics say Trump is using the pandemic to accomplish his longstanding goal to limit immigration into the US. Even his supporters have come out against his decision.

A look at reactions from big companies and stakeholders:

'Won't help our country'

US Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J Donohue described the Trump administration's move as "a severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration."

"Putting up a ‘not welcome’ sign for engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers won’t help our country, it will hold us back," he said in a statement.

He said restrictive changes to the US immigration system "will push investment and economic activity abroad, slow growth, and reduce job creation."

Google 'disappointed'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai – whose company has been a leading beneficiary of the H1-B visa system – said he was "disappointed" by the announcement.

He said Google will continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.

"Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," Pichai tweeted.

'Not the time to cut off from talent'

Microsoft President Brad Smith in his tweet said "now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety."

"Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure," he added.

Too broad a ban for Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he "very much" disagreed with the move.

"Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad," he tweeted