Having become one of more than 7.45 million Americans who has caught Covid-19, US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after spending three nights receiving care at a military hospital outside Washington DC.

When Trump first announced his coronavirus infection, the reaction from some quarters was one of disbelief. Surely, this was just another political game. He will falsely say he has the virus, recover and then declare his invincibility after receiving an outpouring of sympathy.

That is not the case. Trump definitely has coronavirus, and would not want to fake a positive diagnosis. The coronavirus crisis is, in the terminology of Washington politics, ‘’not a winner’’ for Trump. There’s no reason for him to fake it.

Indeed, Trump’s infection is so real that his next debate with Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, on October 15 may be held virtually. That means Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, won’t be in the same room together - this is to stop Trump from infecting, and possibly killing, his opponent. But Trump on Thursday said he would refuse to show up for a virtual debate, fearing the moderator is biased against him and will cut his sound off.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. you sit behind a computer and do a debate it's ridiculous," Trump told Fox Business in a phone interview Thursday morning. He also questioned whether the debate moderator would be biased against him.

Candidates who are behind in the polls typically want to participate in more debates instead of fewer. And surveys show viewers felt Biden won the first one, with polls showing he may have alienated older voters. His refusal to debate is just the latest in a series of potentially self-defeating choices Trump has made that could cost him the election and have already cost him his health.

The nightmare

Before his infection, Trump was never a fan of wearing masks unless the cameras demanded it, as in a visit to a hospital. That carelessness may have cost him. A recent poll from Reuters showed that 50 percent of Republican voters thought Trump could have avoided infection if he’d followed health and safety guidelines. About half of voters thought Trump was not truthful about the virus.

“The campaign as we knew it is over. This is the worst nightmare for the Trump campaign,’’ Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist, told Politico.

Feldman is not an unbiased source. He gets paid to help Democrats win elections. But if it isn’t the worst nightmare for the Trump campaign, he and thousands of others on his side are determined to make it so.

It might not actually be that difficult. One voter, who lives in the key swing state of Florida, described family members living in other crucial swing states who are switching their votes to Biden.

‘’I can tell you what's going on in my own extended family. I come from a military family, and my father, who is a retired lieutenant colonel and who has never voted Democrat in his life, is voting for Biden. He's in Pennsylvania. My Navy stepsister is voting for Biden. My aunt in Arizona, who previously voted for Trump, is voting for Biden,’’ Michelle Lewis, a green energy and climate journalist who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, told TRT World.

‘’I have never seen so many Biden signs. There was not one in 2016,’’ she said, adding that older voters in Florida retirement communities that typically vote for Republicans have switched to Biden.

Trump’s attempt to project invincibility after his infection, recording a video boasting that ‘’Maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,’’ does not hit the note of empathy that Lewis would like to see.

Especially galling for Lewis was Trump’s disregard for the safety of those around him when he rode past cheering supporters gathered outside the military hospital where he was being treated. At least one attending physician at the hospital said exposure to the president could go on to potentially kill the bodyguard and driver that rode alongside him in the vehicle.

‘’I think his behaviour around Covid, and the outbreak among his staff, has completely upended the country, yet embodies his approach to most things. It all comes down to his narcissism. He put Walter Reed staff, soldiers, Secret Service, at risk. And still thinks he can debate on the 15th. He doesn't care about the American people.’’

Even his own security detail was aghast at the display that delighted his cheering fans.

"That should never have happened," a Secret Service agent responsible for guarding the president’s family told CNN. "I mean, I wouldn't want to be around them. The frustration with how we're treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We're not disposable."

It’s essentially unprecedented for a Secret Service agent to voice this kind of grievance so openly. And the feeling of being treated as disposable by the Trump administration is one that the Biden campaign does not even need to explain to voters who have had to watch their loved ones die while the president brags about his recovery.

Inside the White House’s walls

Indeed, Trump’s coronavirus infection puts him in a terrible position. It takes him off the campaign trail just days before the election. His illness is part of a cluster of at least a dozen cases in the White House. His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, have also tested positive. Politics requires connecting with people - connecting with voters is hard if they believe you could kill them with a handshake.

Before his infection, Trump’s best argument for another term was the relatively strong economy that preceded the pandemic - the economy is in a deep recession now, with millions more people unemployed than in January. Until recently, a slim majority of voters seem to think Trump might be able to do a better job bringing it back than former Vice President Joe Biden. But that majority is no longer outside the margin of error, according to a recent poll.

Now, Democrats can turn the conversation to deep disparities in healthcare. Unlike all other members of the G-7, the United States does not have a robust public healthcare system. When Americans contract coronavirus and don’t have the money to pay for treatment, they could either die or become saddled with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt.