Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose distinctive voice quavered to traditional Persian music on state radio for years before supporting protesters following Iran's contested 2009 election, has died.

Shajarian, 80, died following a long battle with cancer, state TV reported on Thursday. Shajarian's son, Homayoun, tweeted that his father "flew" to meet the heavens.

Shajarian enlivened Iran's traditional music with his singing style, which soared, swooped, and trilled over long-known poetry set to song.

But the later years of his life saw him forced to only perform abroad after he backed those who challenged the disputed re-election of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by telling state radio to stop using his songs.

"After what happened, I said 'no way' and threatened to file a complaint against them if they continued to use my music," Shajarian told The Associated Press in 2009.

Battle with cancer

In March 2016, Shajarian revealed to fans he had been receiving treatment for kidney cancer for some 15 years, both inside and outside of Iran.

Highlighting his importance even then, Iran's Culture and Health Ministers announced they would follow his case.

Shajarian's political stand surprised many in Iran, especially among the young who considered him a crooner of a past age.

Though he once changed his name to avoid his conservative father’s opposition to his singing, Shajarian supported Iran’s movement against the American-backed Shah.

He resigned from his position with Iranian state radio ahead of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

After the revolution, it was Shajarian's powerful voice on the radio that sang a prayer before sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, when observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

He sang it a cappella, like a call coming from a mosque minaret, with teeming emotion that raised goosebumps even through scratchy radio broadcasts. In sold-out concerts, fans pelted him with roses.

Support for opposition

Supported by the apparatus of Iran's cleric-run system, no one expected to hear his voice rise to support the opposition in the unrest surrounding the 2009 balloting.

At the time, Ahmadinejad won a contested vote count that sparked massive protests and a security force crackdown that saw thousands detained, dozens killed and others tortured.