A young Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai home in June. Police reports suggested that the 34-year-old Indian celebrity died by suicide, but not everyone was convinced.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular actor who struggled with depression. He had many fans, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted “Sushant Singh Rajput … a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

What began as a tragic event turned ugly once the media, seeking someone to blame, turned on his girlfriend and the film industry. At the time, India was in disarray, with the fight against coronavirus in shambles, the economy shrinking and skirmishes with China continuing over a disputed border.

All these other news items were put on hold when the spotlight was turned onto Rajput’s death, which his family protested was murder. They accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, a 28-year-old actor, “of abetment of suicide and of stealing several million rupees he had been offered for a new movie. (He had not signed on to the movie)”, according to an op-ed in the New York Times, which was critical of the Indian media coverage of Rajput's death.

Now Bollywood is fighting back. Long accused of being a source of iniquity and a drug-fuelled industry by its naysayers, accusations which have intensified after Rajput’s death, some of the biggest names in the industry have come together to file a suit against two media outlets whom they accuse of "irresponsible reporting".

“Dozens of companies, including those owned by stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have taken action,” the BBCreports.

"The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the defendants," the case says.