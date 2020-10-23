Refugees and migrants crossing the Bosnian border with Croatia have sustained serious injuries. They allege they have been whipped, beaten and sexually abused by Croatian authorities.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) has documented testimonies of more than 70 refugees at the Miral Camp in western Bosnia who detailed the attacks at the Bosnia and Herzegovina border with Croatia between October 12 and October 16.

All of the people interviewed by DRC had visible signs of extreme violence, including bruises and cuts, all a result of alleged Croatian police attacks, the report said.

“The testimonies collected from victims of push backs are horrifying,’’ said Charlotte Slente, DRC secretary general. “More than 75 persons in one week have all independently reported inhumane treatment, savage beatings and even sexual abuse.’’

In one incident, on 12 October, the Croatian police officers stopped five Afghans, including two minors, as they crossed the border. One ran away and 4 others were detained at the police station.

“Two days later they were taken to court, where they say they were to ‘appear as witnesses in the case launched against the fifth member of the group – the one who escaped,’ who had been accused of violent behavior towards police," DRC said in the report.

Asylum seekers told DRC officials that what followed was gruesome sexual assault and robbery. They said they were taken “to some unknown location, where they were put in a van in the charge of 10 armed people, dressed in black and with full face balaclavas, army boots and with flashlights on their foreheads.”

Their belongings were taken, forced to strip down to their underwear and forced to lie face down on the ground. One migrant said a man using a branch sexually abused him while the refugees were “punched, kicked, whipped and beaten.”

“One man in black was standing on the victim’s hands, preventing any movements,” reads the report. Medical reports confirmed that injuries were sustained with the use of a whip.

Mustafa Hodzic, a doctor in Velika Kladusa, who examined the man who said he had been sexually abused, said he can confirm the signs of clear sexual violence.

“The patient had wounds all over the back of his body, on his back and legs...I have never seen anything like it. Even if it isn’t the first time as a doctor [that] I have seen signs of sexual violence on migrants, which, according the asylum seekers’ accounts, were perpetrated on Croatian territory by Croatian officials dressed in black uniforms,” he said.