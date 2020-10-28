The Turkish Dictionary is a labour of love. Literally. Conceived as the lovechild of Aras Kocaoglan, 29, and his Brazilian fiancee Betina Frantz, 25, the Instagram account is a big hit, with 392 thousand followers.

Kocaoglan was on a trip to South America when he met his future fiancee, Frantz, in Porto Alegre a few years ago. He was getting his master’s degree in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management at Imperial College London at the time.

A few cross continental trips later, Frantz came to live with Kocaoglan in Turkey in 2016. At first, they entertained each other with literal translations of Turkish idioms and sayings, after which Kocaoglan would go into detail to explain what they really meant.

Kocaoglan was working for an app that offered one on one English lessons with native speakers to ESL (English as a second language) learners. He says he has been in digital marketing for the past five six years. Inspired by his then girlfriend’s delighted reactions to his translations, the duo decided to take their antics to Instagram, and set up the Turkish Dictionary account one year ago, in October 2019.

They started to find Turkish phrases that do not make any sense when translated literally and used them to make their followers laugh. The translations, often funny, many times less than precise, made them famous.

“We select phrases for each day based on whether there is a significance to that day, for example, if it’s raining or if it’s sunny, or if it’s the liberation day of Ankara [from invading forces during the War of Independence]”, Kocaoglan tells TRT World.

“We use phrases that don’t exist in other languages to expand people’s understanding of Turkish and their horizons,” Kocaoglan adds. “After all, your thinking process is limited by the languages you speak.”