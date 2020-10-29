Fresh from his record 92nd career win last week, Lewis Hamilton will be the centre of attention again this weekend with his Mercedes team aiming to seal a record seventh constructors title.

In addition to leading the 'silver arrows' bid for unprecedented glory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton will face inquiries about his future following Monday's unanimous agreement, by all 10 teams, to support the introduction of a salary cap from 2023.

As the six-time champion is out of contract at the end of this season, it is certain that the dramatic cost-cutting measure will have a direct effect on his negotiations with Mercedes as they seek to retain him.

The team has made clear that they see him as an important asset for their brand and the sport as Formula One enjoys rapid growth in younger demographic groups in the digital age.

Hamilton was expected to begin talks on a new three-year deal as soon as Mercedes complete their seventh title success, Covid-19 restrictions notwithstanding.

Both Hamilton and team chiet Toto Wolff said following last Sunday's race that they intend to stay together with Mercedes next year.

The salary cap was agreed after discussions during Monday's Formula One Commission video meeting and the plan is due to be confirmed by the World Motor Sport Council.

Wolff has said he would prefer to avoid any delays to a long-term deal and is against going for a one-year extension.

"Covid has really changed the way we do business and I think everything should be done this year," he said.

"I don't want to go into any other negotiation midway through next year and drag it on again.

"We all need to concentrate on our work – Lewis driving, me running the team and Ola Kallenius (chairman of Daimler) turning the big wheel."