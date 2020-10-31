A suspect has been arrested after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and seriously wounded in the French city of Lyon, a police source has said.

The source could not confirm whether the person was the assailant.

The attacker fled the scene after the shooting outside the church, police said earlier on Saturday. Local authorities and prosecutors have said it was not yet clear what the person's motives were.

The priest was fired on twice at around 1500GMT (4:00 pm local) as he was closing the church, and he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, the police source said.

Another police source said the priest was of Greek nationality, and had been able to tell emergency services as they arrived that he had not recognised his assailant.

A Greek government official identified the priest as Nikolaos Kakavelakis.

There was no indication from French officials that the attack was terrorism-related. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office had not been brought in, as is normal when law enforcement officials suspect a terrorism link, France's BFMTV broadcaster said.

