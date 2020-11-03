Sevgi Hirschhaeuser is a 27-year-old Turkish filmmaker based in Munich, Germany. She has directed music and fashion videos before, but not any short films, she tells TRT World.

‘Toprak’, her first feature film, revolves around a young high school student studying for university exams, and his family. Burak’s parents died when he was young, and he is being raised by his uncle and grandmother. He would like to leave behind his village and go to university, but his uncle has other plans for him: namely, to take over the family orchard and stay put. Yet, as the saying goes: the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

The film has most recently won the Hof Gold Prize of the Friedrich Baur Foundation 2020 awarded by the Bavarian Academy of Fine Arts in memory of Heinz Badewitz. It is awarded for the best directing performance for a first feature film, and comes as a 1-kg gold bar (currently worth about 52,000 euros or $60,500) and mentorship for the director’s next project.

Other awards received by ‘Toprak’ include Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, Spain for Best Feature Film; Woods Hole Film Festival 2020 Woods Hole, USA for *Best Actor (Numan Cakir), Best Cinematography, Best Drama Film, Best Emerging Filmmaker;

Oceanside International Film Festival, California, *Best Actor (Numan Cakir), Best Narrative Film; Miami Independent Film Festival 2020 Miami, USA for Best Feature Film; Ischia Film Festival 2020 Ischia, Italy Official Selection for Best Cinematography; Florence Film Awards 2020, for Best Cinematography, and many more.

“I regret that our film didn’t get selected for the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival,” Hirschhaeuser tells TRT World. “I would have liked to celebrate with our cast who is mostly from Antalya, but our film was “found lacking.”

Hirschhaeuser says she was influenced by real life stories. The village the film was shot in, Serik, for example, is where her mother is from. The clash between village folk and city folk is what Hirschheuser observed as she grew up in Antalya, and the young Burak character is inspired by her own cousin Burak, who lives with his grandmother and acts as his namesake in the film.

“He was 17 when we shot the film, now he is 18 and has entered his university exams,” she says. “He wants to become an actor; this was his first role.”