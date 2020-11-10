Formula 1 returns to Istanbul after nine years
Formula 1 returns to Istanbul after nine yearsTurkey’s most populated city will host the Formula 1 race at Intercity Istanbul Park between November 13-15, 2020.
Formula 1 cars pass Sarayburnu Coastal Road during the recording of a trailer for Turkish Grand Prix 2020 ahead of race weekend from November 13-15, in Istanbul, Turkey on November 10, 2020. / AA
November 10, 2020

Turkey once again hosts the Grand Prix in Istanbul after nine years, but this time with no live spectators: the authorities have decided that it was too risky during the pandemic to have a public event. Instead, the event will be broadcast live with an expected audience of millions.

The Round 14 of the season will take place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side on November 15, 2020.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers and drivers will have to complete 58 laps.

The racetrack, designed by Hermann Tilke, was first used in 2005. It is famous for its ‘Turn 8’, a counter clockwise stretch of track that poses a challenge to many racecar drivers. 

“We feel the responsibility and excitement of hosting a competition on Sunday that will make our Istanbul, our country proud,” Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu told a news conference.

As [Turkey’s] Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure building the most important, most distinct, most sublime projects in the world, we are all proud and honoured to host one of the most popular races in the world – Formula 1,” he added.

The minister also mentioned that they have recently repaved the racetrack with stone mastic asphalt, using 11,170 tons of material.

The racer who holds the Intercity Istanbul Park records is Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya scored the fastest tour and the fastest speed records in 2005 at the first race in the track. Montoya’s records still stand even after seven consequent races in Turkey.

Recommended

Racing for McLaren-Mercedes, Montoya was the pilot with the fastest tour with 1.24.770 in 2005’s 39th tour. Finishing the race at number three, Montoya also reached a speed of 330.3 kilometres and broke a record.

British driver Lewis Hamilton's total of 93 victories is the record for the most Grand Prix wins in Formula One.

Hamilton of Mercedes, who claimed his sixth F1 World Championship last year, is in first place in the driver standings.

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will experience the excitement for the first time in Istanbul.

Norris, 20, is currently the youngest driver in the history of Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg previously raced at the Turkey leg of Formula 1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
