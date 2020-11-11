Every year on Remembrance Day, the 11th of November, France honours the sacrifices of the millions of soldiers that died during World War I. Allied forces in both world wars including France, paid a steep price in blood and manpower to avert German plans of global domination. Memorials to the fallen of the “Great Patriotic War” dot many French villages and people don the blue cornflower ( Bleuet de France), instead of the Red Poppy which is worn in Britain.

Many of us are no doubt well-acquainted with this version of events, but what is often not as well-studied is the instrumental role of Muslim soldiers in this struggle. Their stories are vital in today’s context in which the Muslim community face hostility from sections of the French government and press. Up to 100,000 Muslims from France’s colonies from North and Subsaharan Africa died serving France during World War I, 70,000 of them at 1916 Battle of Verdun. These Muslims played their part in the sacrifice in both world wars towards building a more tolerant, multicultural Europe and defeating similar forces to today’s far-right nationalisms.

In a twist of fate, the modern French state’s belligerence towards its Muslim community may risk pandering to the xenophobic forces that had plunged Europe into two world wars. Faced with low approval ratings and prospect of losing to the far-right in future elections, President Macron in recent times has tightened restrictions on the Muslim community. The memory of Muslim soldiers’ considerable sacrifices seems to not have dampened France’s targeting of its beleagured Muslim community. Today some French ministers weaponise “laïcité”, a now anticlerical form of secularism, to construct Muslims as the enemies of the state and French values. Since the 1970s and 1980s, French secularism has hardened, scrutinising and later banning normative Muslim practices such as wearing hijabs and full-body bathing suits in the public sphere. Whilst Macron insists his recent clampdowns are targeting ‘Islamists’ not ‘Islam’, these measures theoretically place the country’s 6 million Muslim at odds with the state. These measures reveal a historic, deep-seated anxiety France has towards organised religion dating back to the days of the 1789 Revolution. The historic abuses of the Catholic church and monarchy would give birth to a Jacobin secularism which informs today’s reactionary, institutional overreach in daily religious affairs. This differs greatly from the British and other state secularism models where the state aims to function as a neutral arbiter between all faiths and none.

At the beginning of 2020, Macron announced a series of measures to combat ‘Islamist separatism’, such as a five-year prison sentence and €75,000 fine for anyone who refuses to see a physician of the opposite gender. Just last month, Macron made a controversial speech labelling Islam as a religion in ‘crisis’ all over the world. The French state’s noose tightened in the aftermath of the brutal beheading of Samuel Paty, a teacher who showed his classes offensive cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad and then of course the Nice attacks. Macron’s government has since closed over 70 schools and Muslim-run companies, and is investigating and threatening to dissolve 50 charities. Concerningly the state has now labelled two key Muslim organisations, The Collective Against Islamophobia (CCIF) which monitors Islamophobia, and BarakahCity, a major humanitarian NGO as “enemies of the Republic”, despite no credible link to the terror attacks. Many Muslim households have been raided by French security and counter-terrorism squads. The Interior Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin (interestingly of Algerian Muslim origins) even conceded that these punitive measures are little to do with October’s atrocities, but a message the French state had long intended to send to all of France’s Muslim citizens.

Rather, this and future Remembrance Day(s) should be an opportunity to send a different message, one of tolerance and recognition of the contributions of Europe’s largest Muslim community. In fairness, France has made some effort to recognise the sacrifices of its Muslim colonial subjects. 576 Muslim soldiers are buried in France’s biggest war cemetry at Notre Dame de Lorette, facing Mecca. Moreover, Paris Mosque, built in 1926, is the most enduring example of France’s gratitude to Muslim “tirailleurs” (colonial auxiliary troops), who helped them defeat Germany especially in key battlegrounds like Alsace, Chemin des Damas, Douamont and Verdun.