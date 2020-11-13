As many countries around the globe enter a second lockdown, Collins Dictionary has announced that the noun “lockdown” is its 2020 Word of the Year following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19.

Defined as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces,” the word has become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world as governments look to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins registered more than a quarter of a million usages of “lockdown” during 2020, against only 4,000 the previous year.

In a list of Collins’ 10 words of the year, six of them were related to the global health crisis, including “coronavirus,” “social distancing,” “self-isolate,” “furlough,” and “key worker.”

Significant social and political developments beyond the virus have also been reflected in the list. “TikToker,” the abbreviation “BLM,” short for “Black Lives Matter,” “Megxit,” and “mukbang” were among words that made the shortlist.

Previous words of the year for Collins include “climate strike” in 2019, “single-use” in 2018 and “fake news” in 2017.

Malta

Hungary

Zimbabwe

Peru