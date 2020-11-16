Russia has moved truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers into a land corridor it controls between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as its peacekeeping forces secure new territory for a deal struck over the enclave last week.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday it had set up seven temporary observation posts in the Lachin Corridor, which runs from the edge of Armenia to the enclave inside Azerbaijani territory, to ensure the safe passage of Russian peacekeepers to Armenian-occupied parts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armed peacekeepers will be accompanied by armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles and hardware, it said.

Reuters reporters saw two Russian truck-mounted Grad multiple missile launch systems in the Lachin Corridor.

The Soviet-era system can fire 40 rockets in around 20 seconds and their deployment suggests Moscow is not taking any chances with the security of its peacekeepers.

Both Grads were manned by Russian crews and the servicemen confirmed to Reuters that they were from Russia.

One of the Grads had a Russian military license plate with regional code 94, indicating it belonged to the Transcaucasian military district.

The other Grad had no license plate but was accompanied by a Kamaz military truck with a Russian license plate from the same military district.

Reuters reporters also spotted a Russian tank in the area.