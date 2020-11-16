More than 80,000 victims of sexual abuse that took place in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are expected to come forward by Monday evening, the deadline to receive compensation from the organisation, a lawyer for the victims has said.

Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale told AFP news agency he expected the group of claimants by 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) to be around eight times the size of the 11,000 claims brought worldwide against the Catholic Church.

Sex abuse in the BSA was an "unspoken norm," Arsdale said, adding he has communicated with thousands of alleged survivors over the past 19 months, CNN reported.

"We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward," the scouting organisation said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain."

The group, founded in 1910, has 2.2 million members between the ages of five and 21.

Rocked by accusations of sexual abuse, the BSA filed for bankruptcy in February in an effort to block settlement claims from hitting the organisation directly and instead funneled them to a compensation fund.

The group, which is valued at more than $1 billion, has not said how much they intend to spend via this fund.

Thousands of 'perversion files' disclosed