Incumbent Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore was leading with just 12 of around 360 voting districts declared, the electoral commission said, a day after a presidential vote dominated by the threat of terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of citizens were unable to cast their ballots on Sunday because their polling stations remained closed for fear of attack.

Groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh operate across swathes of Burkina Faso, part of a widening terrorism threat in West Africa's Sahel, a semi-arid region south of the Sahara Desert.

An association of the opposition parties cast doubt on the credibility of the results on Monday, repeating allegations of irregularities and fraud during a joint news conference.

Ahead of the vote, international observers said they had seen no evidence of fraud.

