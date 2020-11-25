POLITICS
Tributes pour in following death of football legend Diego Maradona
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Leo Messi, the footballing world is in shock at the demise of one of the greatest players that ever played the beautiful game, Diego Maradona.
A banner and the Argentinian flag in memory of Diego Maradona are pictured before the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympique Marseille and FC Porto at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 25, 2020. / AP
November 25, 2020

Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 60, plunging his sport and his native Argentina into mourning.

Renowned as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Argentinian World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Tributes have been pouring from across the football world and beyond:

Cristiano Ronaldo

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unrivaled magician. He departs too soon, but leaves a legacy with no limits and an emptiness that will never be filled.” — Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leo Messi

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP"

Napoli

Italian football club Napoli, where Maradona played from 1984-1991, said, "Everyone is waiting for our words but what words could we possibly use for a pain such as this that we are going through? Now is the moment for tears.

Pele

Brazil football great Pele said, “Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky."

AFA

"Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

"You took us to the highest point in the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

"He was a hero in his native Argentina, with whom he enjoyed World Cup glory, and became an eternal idol for the supporters of Napoli, who will never forget the successes he brought to the club during his memorable spell in Italy.

"He will go down in history as someone who set football alight and thrilled fans young and old with his brilliance and skill."

Brazilian footballer Romario

“My friend is gone. Maradona, the legend! The Argentinian that conquered the world with the ball at his feet, but also for his joy and unique personality.

I said it sometimes, out of the players I have seen on the pitch he was the best.” — former Brazil forward Romario.

Gary Linekar

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God." — former England striker Gary Lineker.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.” — India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

"Farewell to an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP."

President of South American Football Confederation Alejandro Dominguez

"The owner of an unparalleled talent and a charismatic personality, Diego gave joy and excitement to all of us who love football. The best player in the world has left us."

Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales

"With pain in my soul I have learned of the death of my brother, Diego Armando Maradona. A person who understood and fought for humble people. The best player in the world."

