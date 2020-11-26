From fast food to fine dining, some restaurants in Britain are relying on home kits to keep them afloat during lockdown, turning clients into cooks who recreate favourite meals in the comfort of their own kitchens.

For James Knappett, chef-owner of Michelin-starred London restaurant Kitchen Table, the decision to deliver do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits wasn't easy, but it was essential.

The venue has been closed since the first lockdown in March, because seating is around a kitchen table so social distancing is not possible.

"It's a very hard feeling to have to give this control to the guests...But the word that we use every day more than any...is survival, and if we didn't do that there wouldn't be a restaurant to come back to," he told Reuters while packing a box of his home-tasting menu.

The restaurant used to be fully booked every day with a three-month waiting list and employed 20 people. Now there's a staff of four handling about 80 home delivery orders per week, Knappett said.

Targeting the high-end of the market, meal kits cost 150-250 pounds ($200-$334) for two and come with cooking instructions.

'It's just been madness'