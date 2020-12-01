WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany bans group seeking to restore Nazi dictatorship, police raid homes
Wolfsbrigade 44 is known for its anti-Semitic and racist ideology, as well as its violent and aggressive appearances in public and on social media.
Germany bans group seeking to restore Nazi dictatorship, police raid homes
Police officers stay in Bad Segeberg, northern Germany, March 3, 2020. / AP
December 1, 2020

More than 180 police officers raided have homes in three German states after the German government banned a far-right group, the interior ministry said.

The homes of 11 members of the far-right group Wolfsbrigade 44 were searched in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday, to confiscate funds and far-right propaganda material, the German news agency dpa reported.

“Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. “There's no place in this country for an association that sows hatred and and works on the resurrection of a Nazi state.”

READ MORE: Germany's neo-Nazi epidemic

Nazi dictatorship

The members of the group want to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship and abolish democracy, the interior ministry said. 

Recommended

The 44 in their name stands for the fourth letter in the alphabet, DD, and is an abbreviation for Division Dirlewanger. 

Oskar Dirlewanger was a known Nazi war criminal and commander of a Nazi SS special unit that he is accused of ordering massacres against civilians in Belarus in the 1940s.

The far-right group, founded in 2016, is also known for its anti-Semitic and racist ideology as well as its violent and aggressive appearances in public and on social media.

On Tuesday, officers found knives, a machete, a crossbow and bayonets during their raids. They also seized Nazi devotional objects such as swastikas and flags.

Earlier this year, the German government banned other far-right groups, including the Combat 18 and the Nordadler, dpa reported.

READ MORE: German police in nationwide raids on far-right group

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit