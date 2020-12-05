UK medical chiefs say coronavirus deaths in Britain will reduce "significantly" by early next year with the arrival of a vaccine, but social mixing over Christmas could cause another spike before that.

Britain gave emergency approval on Wednesday to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and will begin the world's first rollout from Monday December 7.

"We think it likely that by spring the effects of vaccination will begin to be felt in reducing Covid admissions, attendances and deaths significantly but there are many weeks before we get to that stage," the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

But the country's health chiefs warned that vaccine deployment will have "only a marginal impact in reducing numbers coming into the health service with Covid over the next three months".

Deploying the vaccines "safely, rapidly and in a sequence which is most likely to reduce mortality" will also be "a very considerable logistical exercise," they added.

The letter to health professionals said they should brace for more pressure on the system after Christmas, with social mixing rules relaxed over the festive period to allow three households to meet.