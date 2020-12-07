POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Hamilton in race against time to recover before season finale
Lewis Hamilton, who has Covid-19, has to return a negative test result by Thursday or his substitute George Russell will be in the driving seat again, according to Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.
Hamilton in race against time to recover before season finale
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steps out of his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on November 29, 2020. / AFP
December 7, 2020

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is in a race against time as he battles to recover from Covid-19 and return to action for Mercedes at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to team chief Toto Wolff.

The Austrian boss told reporters after Sunday's dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix, in which the seven-time champion's substitute George Russell excelled, that Hamilton's condition was improving every day.

But, he added, he had to complete a full recovery and return a negative coronavirus test result by Thursday – and, if not, super-sub Russell, on loan from Williams, would take his seat again.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

'Lewis made a big step'

"If Lewis recovers, and he is getting better every day, and he is being considered Covid-free and negative then he will be fine," said Wolff. "I think we need to see how well Lewis recovers.

"That's the most important, that he's well, and he says he's a bit better so he's made a big step.

"If the test is negative, it's his car and then, I am sure, he will drive a brilliant race. But, if the test in Abu Dhabi is positive, then George is in the car."

Wolff rejected suggestions that the prodigious Russell's dazzling display for Mercedes, he looked certain to win the race until a pit-stop bungle and a puncture ended his challenge, was a useful factor in negotiating a new contract with Hamilton.

"No, they are two different things," he countered. "Lewis has been with the team for eight years. We have had great success in the past.

Recommended

"He is a team member and I have said it already, none of the events will interfere or change any of our negotiations. That wouldn't be fair against him and it wouldn't be fair against us.

"It could have gone the other way around and been a race weekend where George wouldn't have been on the pace. Our negotiations go much beyond that."

Hamilton will be out of contract at the end of this season. Talks, postponed due to his illness, are expected to resume later this month.

READ MORE: Grosjean escapes with burns after horror crash at Bahrain GP

'A new star'

Team chief Toto Wolff hailed George Russell as a new star on Monday after his storming drive for Mercedes in Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix, while rival drivers said he had exposed Formula One's need for a more level playing field.

Mercedes boss Wolff said the 22-year-old Briton, released by struggling Williams to stand in for Covid-19 victim seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, had exceeded expectations with a polished personal performance throughout the weekend.

Russell said he was "gutted" after finishing ninth, having appeared to be set for victory before a rare bungled pit stop and a late slow puncture gave Racing Point's Sergio Perez his maiden win in his 190th race.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar