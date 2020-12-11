Since June 2017, Qatar, a tiny Gulf country with rich gas reserves, has faced a tight blockade from its neighbours, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE, which are backed by Egypt.

The Saudi-UAE-led block accused Qatar of having close relations with Iran and backing a popular movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, which they fear and perceive as a potent political threat that may one day topple their monarchical rules.

But after three years, cracks have become visible in the anti-Qatar alliance, with Riyadh wanting to end the blockade despite continuing opposition from the UAE. Abu Dhabi follows an aggressive posture across the Middle East from Libya to Yemen, where it has not minded to ally with forces hostile towards Riyadh.

“They [the Emiratis] don't even mind competing with Saudi Arabia, showing their willingness to overtake the kingdom,” says Mithat Rende, a prominent expert on the Gulf, and a former Turkish ambassador to Qatar.

The Emiratis have bought weapons worth billions of dollars and dared to send warplanes to western Libya to bomb Turkish-backed forces, Rende says.

“They even sent warplanes to Crete to participate in joint military maneuvers with Greece, cooperating with France [against Turkey],” says Rende, who was also the former chairman of the Paris-based OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) Executive Committee.

“They appear to take on a regional leadership role, attempting to undertake tasks, which could not be implemented by them. As a result, some tensions have arised between them and Saudi Arabia because they don’t listen to the advice of Riyadh anymore,” Rende tells TRT World.

Bulent Aras, professor of international relations in the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, thinks that one of the main reasons behind the Gulf blockade against Doha was a struggle for regional supremacy between the Saudi-UAE alliance backed by Egypt and Turkey-Qatar alliance.

“But now there are questions inside Saudi Arabia on how sustainable this political competition could be for the kingdom,” Aras tells TRT World, referring to increasing differences between the UAE and the Saudi kingdom.

As a result, “a backchannel diplomacy” led by the US and Kuwait, another Gulf country which has refused to join the blockade against Qatar, has been initiated to end the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to Rende.

“Months ago, I had foreseen this kind of rapprochement. We all thought that under the mediation of the US and other forces, this disagreement between brothers will phase out step by step,” says Rende.

With the recent Gulf tour by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser at the White House, the backdoor diplomacy has reached a semi-official level, Rende says.

"We have made significant progress in the last few days thanks to the continuing efforts of Kuwait but also thanks to strong support from President Trump," said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud during a video conference.

Doha also nodded, confirming the views of their Saudi counterparts on the progress of the Gulf talks.

“We confirm that we are engaging in these talks constructively, positively and sincerely in order to advance the interests of the Gulf people,” said Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Lolwah Al Khater, according to Doha-based Al Jazeera.

“The Gulf normalisation with Qatar will begin with opening humanitarian connections and continue with lifting air and land blockade,” Rende says.

“The US is the ultimate decider in the Gulf. No Gulf power could go against the wishes of the US and Washington wants to end this dispute,” Rende observes.

Arab-Israel normalisation effect

For Rende, the US has two main reasons to end the dispute between Qatar and other Gulf states.

First, the US wants to create a joint Gulf front against Iran. For that reason, Qatar, which historically has a better diplomatic understanding with Iran and shares a geographic proximity with the Shia-majority country, should be brought back into the Gulf alliance.

The blockade pushed Qatar to increase its trade relations with Iran, creating a source of revenue for Tehran under heavy US sanctions.

“Trump wants to block this relationship in order to further corner Iran,” says Aras, the Doha-based professor.