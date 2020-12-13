Lucas Zelarayan scored twice as the Columbus Crew beat Seattle to win the 2020 MLS Cup, denying the Sounders a second straight US football crown.

Zelarayan, the Argentine midfielder who formerly starred for Tigres in Mexico, opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Saturday and sealed the Crew's second MLS Cup triumph in the 82nd at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

He set up Derrick Etienne's 31st-minute strike on the way to Man of the Match honours.

With some 1,500 spectators in the stands amid continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the Crew shrugged off the absences of key contributors Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, both ruled out after positive coronavirus tests.

"When you have a vision that's strong, when you assign a value to a goal and you get a group of guys that buy into that, no one is going to stop us from getting there," an emotional Crew coach Caleb Porter said after the club, a founding member of MLS, added a second MLS Cup to the one they captured in 2008.

Sounders

Seattle, meanwhile, were denied a third MLS title in five years, unable to recover despite a determined second half.

Despite the body-blow of losing Nagbe and Santos, the Crew came out determined to take advantage of their home field advantage.

In the 17th minute, Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes had a clear first chance, his effort saved by Seattle's Swiss keeper Stefan Frei.