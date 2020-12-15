In the early 1990s, a geological survey found vast amounts of coal reserves in the Thar desert of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province — enough to fix the country's chronic electricity outages for years to come.

Studies were undertaken, ministerial discussions held, and coal samples dug out. But the project to excavate the coal and convert it into electricity kept getting pushed forward even as cities were incessantly plunged into darkness.

It was not until last year that a Chinese-financed coal mine and a power plant of 330 megawatts (MW) finally became operational. For a government struggling to ease its dependence on imported oil, which adds to the trade deficit, it was a much needed break.

Unlike major economies like the United States and neighbouring China and India, which have relied on coal to meet their energy requirements for decades, the share of coal in Pakistan’s energy mix was negligible until a few years ago.

Many officials in Islamabad have vigorously lobbied for increasing coal’s share as it helps reduce electricity bills for consumers.

It therefore came as a surprise to many when Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday told the UN Climate Ambition Summit that his government wants to move towards renewable energy, such as wind power, and away from coal.

“We have decided not to have any more power based on coal. We have already scraped two coal power projects...so I assure you that Pakistan will be doing its best,” he said.

The Economist called Khan’s statement the “biggest surprise” to come out of the virtual summit.

A world famous cricketer who raised funds to build a large cancer hospital in Pakistan, Khan became prime minister in 2018. He’s known for taking particular interest in the environment and has often spoken about campaigns to plant trees.

“(Khan’s statement) was really confusing for many of us. Pakistan’s carbon footprint is very small and we need to use our indiginious coal to bring down the cost of electricity,” Najam ul Hassan Farooqi, a Pakistan-based energy consultant, told TRT World.

“I personally think he wasn’t properly briefed about the situation on the ground.”

Blackness vs darkness

The share of coal-based power in Pakistan has gradually increased in the last few years. From being almost negligible five years ago, it now contributes almost 20 percent of the electricity output, according to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

Besides the power plant at the Thar mine, a few have been built elsewhere in the country that use imported coal as fuel. More than $6 billion, with most of the financing coming under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, have gone into building the plants.

A similar amount will be spent on coal-based power plants with an installed capacity of 4,650 MW (Pakistan’s available capacity is around 26,000 MW) - they are expected to come online over next three years, says the Private Power and Infrastructure Board, a government body tasked to bring investment.

Farooqi says Pakistan has no other option but to rely on domestic coal reserves to address the energy crisis, which often leads to hours of power outages, a disruption to economic activity, and fodder for political turmoil.