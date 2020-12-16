“I was on an Italian television show when I first thought about proposing a ‘White Coats Day’ to honour the health workers who so selflessly worked to save lives during the pandemic,” says Ferzan Ozpetek, the famous Turkish director who now lives in Rome.

“During the first lockdown in Italy, everybody thought Covid-19 was like the flu or pneumonia, they didn’t take it seriously. Then a friend of mine, a doctor, told me about a case of a 27 year old who couldn’t breathe and went into a coma.”

Ozpetek tells TRT World that his manager’s husband, a retired doctor, also went to the north of Italy to help out with the efforts of fighting the pandemic. “I also have two nurse friends who were working nonstop in Rome.” That’s when he realised the severity of the disease.

Ozpetek likens the fight against Covid-19 to the proverbial World War III. “44 years ago [when I first moved to Italy], the people who lived near me would tell me about what had happened and what they did during World War II. They would be joyous during Independence Day.”

He says “we are now going through World War III. And those at the forefront of the battle are the ‘White Coats’, the doctors, nurses, ambulance car drivers. They all risk their lives.”

Ozpetek continues by saying that in 10-11 years, a young child who thankfully hasn’t lived through these days would be able to ask what happened, and that “we’ll be able to remind him of these selfless acts.”

According to Ozpetek, his suggestion during the TV programme received a lot of positive attention, and he received calls from the likes of Giorgio Armani and many actor friends.

Ozpetek believes that women are “always ahead of men, smarter than men” in many aspects of life. He tells TRT World the story of a female anesthesiologist who decided to test a patient for Covid-19 after he showed up at the hospital three times with a cough and a fever at the beginning of the pandemic.

“She was supposed to wait and get permission to test, to go through bureaucratic channels. Instead, she acted out of her own volition and checked him for the coronavirus. Doctor [Annalisa] Malara is her name. This was the first coronavirus case in Italy, on February 20.”

“That’s why I proposed February 20th to be the ‘White Coats Day’ in Italy. In three-four days with an intense level of networking we reached 15 thousand people who backed us. Famous people, non-famous people, everyone gathered together behind this proposal.”

Ozpetek tells TRT World that the next step was presenting the proposal to the Senate. The law passed, the parliament accepted, and February 20 was officially ‘White Coats Day’ in Italy, in honour of all health workers in the frontlines of the epidemic.

According to Ozpetek, there is interest from the European Parliament to mark the day across the European Union.