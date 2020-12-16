Saudi's culture of 'impunity' has increased to alarming levels, despite human rights groups consistently exposing Saudi atrocities against migrant workers in the country’s badly-conditioned detention centres.

Recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) research found that hundreds of detainees have been held under awful inhumane conditions in a deportation centre in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The report indicated that torture and abuse have been common practices, which even allegedly led to three deaths there.

“There is the issue of impunity and a lack of accountability to the extent this continues. No one is allowed access to facilities. They [Saudis] think they can get away with it because there are no tracks on the detention centers. There is not adequate pressure at the moment," Nadia Hardman, a leading researcher of the Human Rights Watch, tells TRT World.

According to different estimates, there are nearly 10 million foreign workers, who are working across the country in different sectors from energy to services. From time to time, Riyadh has carried out a series of detentions, deporting hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Hardman has interviewed nine detainees after they returned to their home countries from Saudi Arabia. Two of them are Indians and seven of them are Ethiopians. All of them described various types of mistreatment and human rights violations in the Riyadh centre.

Some detainees have stayed under detention for more than a year and others have been for months. Many migrants have also feared becoming infected with Covid-19 due to being held in crowded rooms, where they lie on top of each other.

“We as human rights organisations are trying to expose what’s happening. But it needs an international community. It needs those governments that are also in relationship with Saudi Arabia but who also have nationals in the detention center. They need to demand the release of their civilians,” Hardman says.

Saudi “impunity”

Apparently, neither the international community nor those governments, whose citizens have been detained in the Saudi detention centre featuring in the HRW report, are up to develop enough pressure to force the oil-rich kingdom, one of the wealthiest states, to abide by international law and standards on the treatment of migrants.

In September, the UN passed a resolution against Saudi Arabia on its mistreatment of refugees and migrants. There was, however, no effect. It suggests there was barely even a minor change in the cruel conduct of Saudis, Hardman and her colleagues observed.

“There seems to be no incentive for Saudi Arabia to change its behaviour. There is no consequence when there should be,” Hardman views.

“Of course many countries have trade relationships with Saudi Arabia and what happens in detention centers might not be priority. But this is migration detention. There is no punitive reason for people to be there. They have not committed a crime. If they have, they should be brought to a court to answer those crimes,” Hardman says.