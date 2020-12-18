“Sadberk Hanim Museum is Turkey’s first private museum,” the guides excitedly tell TRT World during the tour. Located in a seaside mansion owned by the Koc family, the museum was established in 1980 to honour the memory of Sadberk Koc, industrialist Vehbi Koc’s late wife, and her wish to display her collection of exquisite pieces she amassed during her lifetime.

As Chairman of Koc Holding Omer M. Koc writes in the Foreword of the catalogue of the exhibition, Preserving the Past: A Selection from the Sadberk Hanim Museum, “Traditional Ottoman women’s costumes, embroideries, tughra marked silverware and European and Turkish porcelain that Sadberk Koc collected with appreciative discernment from her youth, formed the nucleus of the museum collection. As time passed, the collection rapidly expanded with new acquisitions, some purchased at auctions in Turkey and abroad, others presented as donations.”

Omer M. Koc continues to say that “In particular the collection of the legendary collector Huseyin Kocabas was acquired from his heirs after his death with the permission of the Turkish Ministry of Culture.” It was with this purchase that the Sadberk Hanim Museum expanded in range, from the Ottoman period to prehistoric Anatolia.

The daughter of Vehbi and Sadberk Koc, Sevgi Gonul, has told in an interview with the Turkish daily Hurriyet in December 2001: “At that time in Istanbul [when I accompanied my late mother on shopping excursions], there were very few knowledgeable antique dealers of the kind we know today, and no educated flea market sellers. Finding something that no one else had noticed was difficult, but gave my mother and I lots of pleasure.”

Sevgi Gonul was key in realising and enhancing the Sadberk Hanim Museum, which opened two years after Sadberk Koc’s passing in 1978, and was the chairperson of its executive committee from the museum’s establishment until her death in 2003.

The collection has now reached more than 19,000 pieces, and the museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The anniversary exhibition at the Sadberk Hanim Museum is a large exhibition called Motif, and there is a smaller exhibition at Mesher called Preserving the Past thanks to a collaboration between the two Vehbi Koc Foundation (VKV) institutions.

The exhibition at Mesher, curated by Hulya Bilgi, with selections from the Sadberk Hanim Museum, spans three floors, and what an exhibition it is. ‘Floor 0’ is dedicated to Anatolian archaeological artefacts going back hundreds of years BCE to prehistoric times. They are small and intricately crafted objects, ready for their time in the spotlight as they deserve, interspersed with statuettes from the Greek and Roman times.

The highlight on this floor may be the bust of Philetairos, sculpted from marble during the Roman period, dating back to the 1st century AD. There is also a Lydian coin, dating back to 6th century BCE, depicting a lion and according to the guide, a bull, with the lion symbolising the Lydians and the bull, with its bowed head, their enemies. The same floor holds Old Assyrian cuneiform tablets, which are fascinating to reflect on as they had the same concerns as today’s folk: for example, a court decree, a letter, a housing contract. There are also sacrificial artefacts that once held wine or blood, guide Hazal Arik says.