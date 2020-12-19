TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Those threatening Turkey with sanctions will be frustrated
"We are determined to put across that Turkey will never hesitate to use its sovereign rights," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan: Those threatening Turkey with sanctions will be frustrated
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends opening of 6th section of North Marmara Motorway via video link, in Istanbul, Turkey on December 19, 2020. / AA
December 19, 2020

Those who threaten Turkey with sanctions will end up disappointed, the nation's president has said.

"We are determined to put across that Turkey will never hesitate to use its sovereign rights," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a highway opening ceremony on Saturday.

"Becoming a major hub for intercontinental trade is a major achievement for Turkey which will benefit all 83 million of our people," he said, while addressing the ceremony via video link.

On international investments in Turkey, the president said: "We expect a big breakthrough in the days to come."

READ MORE:Erdogan: Possible EU sanctions don't concern Turkey

Sanctions over S-400

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

Recommended

The sanctions target Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), including its top officials.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defence system from the US proved futile, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the state-of-art missile shield.

US officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

READ MORE:Turkey dismisses EU's sanction threat as bias and illegal

READ MORE: Turkey: US sanctions over Russian S-400 missile system a 'grave mistake'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive