Those who threaten Turkey with sanctions will end up disappointed, the nation's president has said.

"We are determined to put across that Turkey will never hesitate to use its sovereign rights," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a highway opening ceremony on Saturday.

"Becoming a major hub for intercontinental trade is a major achievement for Turkey which will benefit all 83 million of our people," he said, while addressing the ceremony via video link.

On international investments in Turkey, the president said: "We expect a big breakthrough in the days to come."

Sanctions over S-400

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.