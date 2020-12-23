Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged US President-elect Joe Biden to give more attention to Turkish-American relations.

"We believe that the new president of America, Mr Biden, will also pay due attention to Turkish-American relations. We have no prejudice, hostility or animosity toward anyone," Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group on Wednesday.

"To this day, we have gone running to those who took even a single step toward us. We maintain the same sincerity and optimism," he said.

He added that Turkey would continue to work for peace, justice and prosperity in the region.

Erdogan also said that Turkey hoped to open a new chapter in its relations with EU and the US in the new year.

"We do not view our versatile political, economic and military ties as an alternative to our well-established relations with the US. We also hope that EU gets rid of the strategic blindness that moves Turkey away [from the Union]."

Sanctions over S-400s

On December 14, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

US officials have voiced opposition to the deal, claiming the S-400s would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.