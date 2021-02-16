Investigators have begun sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said.

The cause of the explosion and ensuing fire were still undetermined on Tuesday.

Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analysed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began on Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. The flames roared out of control for nearly three days.

Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border.

Typically, hundreds of tankers line up there while passing between the two countries.

Thousands of trucks crowded

At least 60 people were injured when the explosion set off a huge fire that engulfed many of the hundreds of trucks lined up at the border crossing.

Officials say there were some 2,500 trucks there at the time of the fire. The customs holding area was made to accommodate no more than 700 tankers at a time but routinely hundreds more crowd into the area.