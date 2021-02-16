WORLD
4 MIN READ
Satellite pictures show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border
At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded last week in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage.
Satellite pictures show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border
A satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the aftermath of a massive fire at Islam Qala border crossing in Afghanistan's Herat province on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. / AP
February 16, 2021

Investigators have begun sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said. 

The cause of the explosion and ensuing fire were still undetermined on Tuesday.

Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analysed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began on Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. The flames roared out of control for nearly three days.

Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border. 

Typically, hundreds of tankers line up there while passing between the two countries.

Thousands of trucks crowded 

At least 60 people were injured when the explosion set off a huge fire that engulfed many of the hundreds of trucks lined up at the border crossing. 

Officials say there were some 2,500 trucks there at the time of the fire. The customs holding area was made to accommodate no more than 700 tankers at a time but routinely hundreds more crowd into the area.

Recommended

A strike by truckers protesting increased government taxes was in its second week at the time of the fire and was the reason for the extraordinary number of tankers parked at the crossing, said Younus Qazizada, Herat Chamber of Commerce president.

Herat firefighters with only limited capability said the fire was out of control almost from the initial moments.

The satellite images show a mass of burned trucks, the ground around them singed black. The fire burned through an area just under a half a square kilometre (a fifth of a square mile). More trucks had lined up after the fire and other cars and people appeared to be gathered at the site on Tuesday.

READ MORE:First Iran–Afghanistan rail link inaugurated

Major transit point 

The crossing, around 120 km west of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.

The United States allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar