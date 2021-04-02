At least 51 people were killed and about 146 others injured in eastern Taiwan when a packed train collided with a vehicle on the tracks and then derailed inside a tunnel, in the island's worst railway accident in decades.

Officials said on Friday the devastating collision was caused by a railway maintenance vehicle that slipped down an embankment above the tracks near the eastern coastal city of Hualien.

"(The driver) was suspected of not pulling the parking brake tight enough so the vehicle slid 20 metres... onto the train line," Feng Hui-sheng, deputy director of Taiwan Railways Authority, told reporters.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency confirmed the death toll and said all the injured were sent to hospital.

'It was terrifying'

"People just fell all over each other, on top of one another," a woman who survived the crash told domestic television.

"It was terrifying. There were whole families there."

Local media pictures from the scene showed the back of a yellow flatbed truck on its side next to the train.

A French national was among those killed while two Japanese and one Macau resident were injured.

One unnamed female survivor told TVBS news channel of trapped passengers – some crying out for help, others unconscious.

"There were many people pressed under the seats and others on top of those seats too," she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen visited an emergency response centre in the capital Taipei, and said investigators would get to the bottom of how such a deadly crash could have occurred.

"We will definitely clarify the cause of the incident that has caused major casualties," she told reporters.

"I hope the deceased can rest in peace and the wounded can recover soon."

Tsai's office said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

READ MORE: Dozens killed as trains collide in southern Egypt

No people left trapped