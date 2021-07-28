Wednesday, July 28:

Covid still devastating in the Americas, says health agency

Covid-19 continues to inflict a devastating toll on the Americas, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, and Paraguay among the countries with the world’s highest weekly death rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Cases have more than doubled in the United States over the past week, mainly among unvaccinated people, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Cuba is seeing higher Covid infection and death rates than at any other point in the pandemic there, she said, adding that more than 7,000 minors and nearly 400 pregnant women have tested positive in the last week.

Over the last week, there were over 1.26 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 29,000 deaths reported in the Americas.

Infection hotspots have been reported in Argentine provinces bordering Bolivia and Chile, and in Colombia’s Amazon region.

So far, only 16.6% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as countries in the regions have yet to access the vaccines needed to keep their people safe, she said.

France to introduce anti-Covid pass for cafes, trains

France will from August 9 enforce new legislation that will make a health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane, or travel on an inter-city train, the government's spokesperson has said.

The legislation passed by parliament at the weekend has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19.

A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test, or a recent recovery from infection. The legislation also makes vaccination obligatory for health workers and carers.

The pass has already been obligatory from July 21 for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people. But government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said it would be obligatory in cafes, restaurants, flights, and inter-city trains from August 9.

Pfizer raises vaccine sales forecast to $33.5B for 2021

Pfizer raised its revenue forecast from coronavirus vaccine sales to $33.5 billion for 2021, according to financial results statement released.

The US pharmaceutical firm's previous estimates were $26 billion and $15 billion, made in May and February, respectively.

The revised projection in revenue from the BNT162b2 vaccine, which was developed with German partner BioNTech, reflects 2.1 billion doses that are expected to be delivered under contracts signed through mid-July, said the statement.

Pfizer's total revenue increased 92% to $18.98 billion in the second quarter, up from $9.86 billion during the same period last year.

Vaccinated EU, US travellers set to skip England quarantine

Fully vaccinated travellers from the US and parts of the EU will be allowed to travel to England starting next Monday without the need to quarantine for 10 days as their vaccination status will now be recognised by the government.

The government announced that double-vaccinated travelers arriving from the “amber list” of countries from EU member states, European Free Trade Association countries, and the European microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco, and Vatican City as well as the United States need not quarantine.

Double-jabbed arrivals from amber countries in the EU will be required to complete a pre-departure test before arriving in England as well as a PCR test on or before their second day after their arrival.

Passengers arriving from France, however, will still have to quarantine. Vaccinated US citizens will have to provide proof of US residency.

NY to require state employees to get vaccines, or get tested

New York will mandate all state employees to be vaccinated or get tested for Covid-19 by Labor Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

All local governments should pass the same mandate, the governor said. New York is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations.

Cuomo said he's also requiring vaccinations for health care workers who work with patients at state hospitals. Those workers can't ask to get tested instead.

New York hasn't announced plans to require vaccinations for workers at state-run veterans homes.

The Cuomo administration has previously announced plans to mandate vaccinations for SUNY and CUNY students.

Norway delays reopening for a second time over Delta variant

Norway's government has announced that it was again postponing the near-complete lifting of its coronavirus restrictions, planned for early August, because of the rise of the Delta variant.

Originally planned for July, the fourth phase of the reopening plan was first pushed back earlier this month over fears sparked by the more contagious Delta variant first discovered in India.

"The pandemic is not over," Health Minister Bent Hoie said in a statement.

"There is a concerning development in several European countries as a result of the Delta variant, also in countries with a higher vaccine coverage than in Norway, such as the UK and the Netherlands."

The fourth phase of reopening would have meant the lifting of most of the remaining restrictions.

Games host Tokyo records another infection peak