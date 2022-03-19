KUKURYKI, Poland – The line of trucks waiting to enter Belarus from Poland at the Kukuryki-Kozlowiczy border crossing stretches out for at least 10 kilometres on a country road in Poland’s east.

Last week, a small group of activists gathered at the crossing to stop trucks from using the popular trade route between Poland and Belarus, a country that stands accused of helping Russia evade sanctions.

On Saturday morning, a group of about 200 activists gathered at the entrance to the crossing, renewing a call on European states to stop all trade with Russia. They were mostly Ukrainians, either long-term residents of Poland or recent refugees.

“This is one of the main points where trucks from Europe, Russia and Belarus cross the border in order to continue trading,” Svitlana Maistruk, 33, told TRT World. “All this money is going to finance war in Ukraine.”

Maistruk, who is part of Euromaidan, the pro-democracy movement behind the protest, worked for an anti-corruption organisation in Kiev before she was forced to flee the capital. She is one of a handful of people who, she says, have been taking turns camping out near the crossing since last week. In practice, since the protest started last week, the line of trucks headed to Belarus has been moved back about five kilometres from the crossing, where Polish police officers are redirecting traffic.

“When we started to stop the traffic [on the border] police didn’t interfere. They were quite supportive towards the protesters and trying to [ensure] our safety,” Maistruk explains, adding there had been some confrontations between drivers, some of whom she said were Putin supporters, and the protesters.

The UK, the EU and the US have imposed progressively harsh sanctions on Russia since its offensive on Ukraine began on February 24, with at least 816 civilian deaths confirmed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), including 59 children. The agency says the death toll is likely to be “considerably higher”, while the Ukrainian authorities say more than 2,000 civilians were killed in the southern port city of Mariupol alone, which has suffered heavy bombardment and a strangling siege that has left its residents trapped in the city with dwindling food and water supplies.

Russia accused of evading trade sanctions

Besides sanctions directly targeting individuals close to the Kremlin and international finance bans, western countries have imposed bans on trade with Russia. These include a ban on the export of luxury goods to Russia, aimed at its elite, as well as of products used by Russian firms and dual-use items – that is, goods that could be used for military purposes.