Italy will miss their second World Cup in a row after slumping to a shock 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to North Macedonia while Portugal have survived a second-half fightback to beat Türkiye 3-1 and advance to the finals of the European World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Aleksandar Trajkovski's low drive in the second minute of stoppage time stunned the European champions in Palermo and set-up a qualifying final with Portugal in Porto on Tuesday for a chance to be in Qatar in November.

Roberto Mancini's side were loudly booed off after a defeat on Thursday which means Italy will have to wait until at least 2026 to see its national team at a World Cup.

By then it will have been 12 years since the Azzurri's last participation in the world's biggest football tournament after they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition, also crashing out in the play-offs on that occasion.

"It's hard to explain, it's such a huge disappointment," Giorgio Chiellini said to RAI.

"We played well but we just failed to score the goal. We've made mistakes since September and we've paid for them. We're distraught."

Italy, as predicted, dominated the play but as has been the case in recent matches struggled to break down a resolute away side and when presented with chances were not clinical enough to take them.