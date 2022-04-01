At least eight miners have been killed and about 20 injured when a shaft collapsed in a state-owned coal mine in southern Serbia, RTS state television has reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened around 5am local (0300 GMT) on Friday.

Rescuers were trying to determine how many miners were trapped in the shaft, the broadcaster said, quoting health authorities in the southern town of Aleksinac, 200 kilometres from Belgrade.

Goran Vidic, head of the local hospital, was quoted as saying that all non-essential surgery had been cancelled and some patients had been discharged to make room for casualties.