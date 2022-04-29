Foreign military sales to key American partners like Türkiye and India should be expedited and bureaucratic hurdles removed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Asked during congressional testimony on Thursday what the Biden administration can do "to cut through the red tape to help our work with our allies such as Türkiye and India," Blinken acknowledged that the processes need to be hurried at both the executive and congressional levels.

"I think that we can and should do better in sales, particularly in the rapidity with which we're able to do things, review things. I think that's on us in the executive branch. It's also on Congress," he told the House Appropriations Committee.

"A number of countries, as I said earlier, are rethinking their relationships, including with Russia, including countries that have had long-standing defence relationships with Russia. If we're in a position to be a partner to them in ways that maybe we couldn't be some decades ago, I think that's something we need to be able to act on," he said.

"Of course, if we don't, we know who's likely to do it in our place."

The comments come amid ongoing bilateral talks between Washington and Ankara over the sale of some 40 F-16 fighter jets and 80 kits to modernise its existing fleet.

The Turkish government made the request in October and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on April 8 that the talks were "progressing positively."

READ MORE:Ankara’s F-16 bid “will test US approach towards Turkey”