Researchers have discovered that in unvaccinated people, infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) does not provide much long-term immunity against other variants.

The research was conducted at Gladstone Institutes and University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and was published in Nature journal.

The researchers used mice and blood samples from donors infected with the Omicron variant, and realised that this variant creates only a weak immune response. So how do humans react?

Well, if they were vaccinated, even though their immune response was weak, the infection still boosted their overall protection against a variety of coronavirus strains. Yet if they were not vaccinated, the immune response was negligible, and did not offer enough protection against other strains.

“In the unvaccinated population, an infection with Omicron might be roughly equivalent to getting one shot of a vaccine,” says Melanie Ott, MD, PhD, director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology and co-senior author of the new work. “It confers a little bit of protection against Covid-19, but it’s not very broad.”

“This research underscores the importance of staying current with your vaccinations, even if you have previously been infected with the Omicron variant, as you are still likely vulnerable to re-infection,” says co-senior author Jennifer Doudna, PhD, who is a senior investigator at Gladstone, a professor at UC Berkeley, founder of the Innovative Genomics Institute, and an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Weaker yet highly infectious variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 took the world by storm in late 2021 and early 2022. People who get infected with it suffer from less severe symptoms than Delta and other variants of concern. Yet scientists did not know at the beginning why the symptoms were less severe, or how a weaker infection might act upon long-term immunity against the coronavirus.

“When the Omicron variant first emerged, a lot of people wondered whether it could essentially act as a vaccine for people who didn’t want to get vaccinated, eliciting a strong and broad-acting immune response,” says Irene Chen, co-first author of the new study and graduate student in Ott’s lab. Other first authors, according to a news release, are Rahul Suryawanshi, PhD, a Gladstone staff research scientist, and Tongcui Ma, PhD, scientist in the Roan Lab at Gladstone.

In order to find out the outcome of an Omicron infection, the researchers turned to mice. The Omicron variant led to far fewer symptoms in mice compared to other strains of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant. Yet they were able to detect the virus in airway cells, even though it was at lower levels. Likewise, it was possible for Omicron to infect isolated human cells but it replicated less than other variants.