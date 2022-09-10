King Charles III has pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace on Friday, the 73-year-old thanked his "darling mama" for her "love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations".

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Charles, wearing a black suit and tie, said in an emotional address.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

As Charles spoke, dignitaries attended a sombre remembrance service for the late queen at St Paul's Cathedral that saw the first official rendition of the updated national anthem "God Save the King".

Earlier, Charles — the oldest heir to ascend to the throne — received flowers, cheers and even kisses as he greeted well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on his return from Scotland, where his mother died "peacefully" aged 96 on Thursday.

Church bells and ceremonial gun salutes for the departed monarch rang out across the country dealing with the loss of a constant presence for the last 70 years.

Charles — who held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss as monarch -- will be formally proclaimed king to the public at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday.

READ MORE:'End of an era': Reaction from world leaders to Queen Elizabeth's death

On William and Harry

In his address, the king said his elder son William, who moves up the line of succession to become heir, would become the new Prince of Wales.

William's wife Kate will also assume the title of Princess of Wales once held by his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997.