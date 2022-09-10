With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III has officially been proclaimed king at a ceremony where he has pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life.

A court official declared Charles "our only lawful and rightful" monarch from the balcony of St James's Palace on Saturday after a historic Accession Council meeting of senior royals, clergy and government.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," Charles said in a speech before swearing an oath.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set."

Charles, 73, automatically became monarch upon the queen's death on Thursday, but the centuries-old constitutional formality — broadcast live for the first time — is the latest step in the setpiece 10-day programme building up to her state funeral.

Charles is king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

In his televised address on Friday, Charles hailed his "darling mama" for her "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said.

