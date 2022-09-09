Fast News

King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is pledging to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

King Charles III was greeted by thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace as he returned to London following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. (AFP)

King Charles III has vowed to emulate his late mother's life of service, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, saying he shared the public's "sense of loss beyond measure".

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said in the televised speech on Friday, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen.

He returned to London earlier in the day for the first time since the death of his mother.

As he got out of his car to meet some of the thousands of people gathered to mourn and greet the new monarch, he received a kiss from one well-wisher as he was greeted by cheers of "God Save the King" at Buckingham Palace.

He shook hands, accepted flowers and waved as people held up their phones to take selfies, while others offered some words of condolence, and calls of "We love you King Charles" were heard.

Charles, 73, was joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, before they went inside, where the new king was due to record his inaugural television address to the UK and the Commonwealth.

They had flown down from Scotland where they had been with the queen at her Balmoral estate, where she died on Thursday aged 96 after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

