When US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shook hands for their first face-to-face meeting as leaders of the world’s two top economies, there was more than just symbolism in play.

The three-hour-long meeting on Monday - held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali – came in the backdrop of Beijing-Washington ties nosediving to historic lows over the past several months, sending out hope that the two global powers might have left the worst behind.

Though differences remained over thorny issues like Taiwan and North Korea, pragmatism appeared to have won as the two leaders looked set to prevent the deteriorating relations from turning into a new cold war.

READ MORE:What to expect from the G20 Summit in Bali

After the highly-anticipated meeting, the two Presidents expressed willingness to open lines of communication and mend their relationship, despite simmering differences on human rights, Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, and backing for their respective domestic industries.

“We’re going to compete vigorously. But I’m not looking for conflict, I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly,” Biden said after his talks with Xi.

‘Baby-steps’

In their opening statements, both Biden and Xi stated that they sought ways to get along despite their differences. The two leaders spent a lot of time together more than ten years ago when they were both vice presidents, and before the negotiations started, both men referred to their close friendship.

Biden’s “reasonable success” in the midterm elections, according to Yu Jie, a senior research fellow on China at the London-based think tank Chatham House, puts him in a better position to direct Washington’s relations with Beijing.