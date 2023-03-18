Actor Sam Neill has revealed he is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, writing in a memoir that he was "possibly dying" from the illness diagnosed a year ago.

The New Zealander, who burst to fame after starring as Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster "Jurassic Park", said he began treatment last March for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Neill, 75, makes the revelation in his book "Did I Ever Tell You This?", which is being released next week.

In the opening chapter, written while undergoing chemotherapy, Neill said: "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."

The actor told The Guardian he is now in remission but will continue to undergo chemotherapy for the remainder of his life.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he said.