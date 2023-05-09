Located at the intersection of the Middle East and Europe, Türkiye has had to navigate through the choppy waters of a volatile and fast-changing global order – from shifting international alliances to humanitarian disasters triggered by civil wars, cross-border terrorism and migration.

This has meant deft manoeuvring by Ankara with a pragmatic foreign policy that has enhanced Türkiye’s standing in the global order over the past two decades.

When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office in 2003, Turkish policymakers confronted a crippling economic crisis.

Over the years, economic reforms centred on attracting foreign investment, privatisation, and facilitating job-creating sectors such as construction allowed Türkiye to spare resources for its foreign policy goals.

But balancing relations in a neighbourhood scarred by war and strife has brought a new set of challenges as well as opportunities.

One of Ankara’s boldest and most successful diplomatic forays has been in Africa.

A relationship based on mutual respect

“The turning point in Türkiye’s relations with Africa came in 2008 when Türkiye was accepted as a strategic partner in the African Union. Few countries have been given that status,” says Elem Eyrice-Tepeciklioglu, who teaches African studies at ASBU University in Ankara.

A few years earlier, in 2005, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, became the first Turkish leader to visit Sub-Saharan Africa when he travelled to Ethiopia and South Africa.

“I think it’s often neglected that Türkiye and African countries share a common view on international issues. Türkiye’s narrative for a multipolar and a fairer world finds an audience in Africa because they have also long-demanded to have a larger say in the matters of international governance institutions,” Eyrice Tepeciklioglu tells TRT World.

Türkiye backs the African continent, home to more than a billion people, on its demand for permanent and non-permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The two sides also seek diversity when it comes to the representation of countries in international bodies such as the World Bank, United Nations and the World Trade Organisation.

Türkiye became a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2008 on the back of strong support from African countries.

After Erdogan’s landmark 2005 visit to Sub-Saharan Africa, Ankara drastically increased the number of its embassies on the continent, from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2019.

Türkiye’s footprint is equally visible in other foreign policy spheres.

Finding hope in times of despair

Since the Ukraine conflict started in February 2022, world leaders have been on edge. The war’s fallout on the global economy and fears that it can morph into a wider conflict has added to the concerns.

In the year-long conflict, the only time Ukraine and Russia agreed on anything was the Black Sea grain deal – an initiative spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN.

The deal allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grains, which were stuck at seaports due to a Russian naval blockade. The resumption of shipments eased pressure on food prices that had stoked inflation worldwide.

Erdogan has, on multiple occasions, offered to play the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine to end the hostilities. Unlike other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Turkiye has restraint from blindly imposing economic sanctions on Russia, one of its important trading partners.

Yet, at the same time, Ankara has steadfastly stood with Ukraine by refusing to accept Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea region.

Türkiye also moved swiftly for the aid of its allies when there was a need.

A matter of drones

In the South Caucasus, when border clashes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Türkiye shipped its drones for Baku’s defence.